High Point University Welcomes New Hires This Month
HIGH POINT, N.C., October 12, 2021 – High Point University welcomed 14 new staff members this month. They are as follows:
Lauren Brewer joined HPU Libraries as head reference librarian.
As the head reference services librarian, Brewer works with other High Point University librarians to provide research assistance and support to students, faculty and staff through a variety of avenues. This includes research instruction in the classroom, library workshops, supporting individuals who need assistance using the library’s online chat service, one-on-one research consultation appointments and working at the reference desk.She received her Bachelor of Arts in women’s and gender studies and her Master of Library and Information Studies. She has previously worked as the reference & instruction librarian on a college campus.
Tyler Ranieri joined HPU Admissions as an admissions counselor.
Ranieri is responsible for supporting prospective students in their journey to High Point University. Before joining HPU, he was a private banking assistant at First Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from High Point University in 2019.
Deona Cureton-Summers is the director of student conduct in the Student Affairs Office.
Cureton-Summers assists the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Student Life in arming students with educational resources for proactive and reactive aids. She also supports students in a holistic sense by sparking teaching moments. In her role, she is responsible for all aspects of student conduct and case adjudication of Title IX. She was the director of community standards and civility at Winston-Salem State University. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and English. She earned a Master of Arts in educational leadership and policystudies.
Kevin Smith joined HPU’s Financial Planning Office as a student financial planning counselor.
As a student financial planning counselor, Smith uses federal, state and institutional guidelines to ensure the students get proper financial assistance. He also answers questions students may have about their financial aid. He holds an associate’s degree in digital effect and animation, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in communication from High Point University.
Adam Duncan joined the Office of Student Life as resident director for York and Point Place.
In his role as a resident director, Duncan promotes the well-being of all residential students and connects them to necessary resources on campus. He also manages the resident assistants. Before joining HPU, Duncan was a high school and middle school math teacher and a school counselor. He worked as a resident assistant for two years at High Point University during his undergraduate studies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in math education from HPU and earned a Master of Science in school counseling.
Rebecca Strangio joined the Office of Undergraduate Admissions as an admissions ambassador counselor.
In her role, Strangio shares the numerous opportunities HPU provides with prospective students and parents who visit campus. As an HPU undergraduate student, she worked as a university ambassador and a student engagement officer. She earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration and international business with a minor in Italian studies from High Point University.
Donald Williams is the senior network engineer in the Office of Information Technology.
In his role, Williams is responsible for maintaining and improving the HPU campus network, both wired and wireless, to ensure that students have a wonderful experience while at HPU. Before moving to North Carolina, he was the director of technology for the McKeesport Area School District. Williams holds two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in information security and the other in cyber forensics. He earned a Master of Science degree in homeland security with a specialization in cyber forensics and information security.
Jacob Baynes joined HPU as a systems specialist in the Information Technology Department.
As a systems specialist, Baynes is part of a team that supports and administers the applications and websites that students, faculty and staff use every day. He provides detailed reports that will aid in developing better systems by allowing HPU staff and management to see data in more useful and informative ways. Prior to working for HPU, Baynes worked for UPS. He holds an associate degree in applied science and several certifications including C++ and Java Object-Oriented Programming, and a TestOut PC Pro.
Jabari Smith joined the Admissions Office as a senior regional admissions counselor.
Smith, based in Los Angeles, assists prospective students from Southern California, including the Los Angeles area, as well as Orange, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. His professional experience includes work as a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual and a corporate sales executive for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership development and a Bachelor of Arts in human development and family studies.
Michael Snipes joined HPU’s Institutional Advancement office as coordinator of annual giving.
As the coordinator of annual giving, Snipes coordinates the annual phone-a-thon, including hiring and training the student calling staff. He assists with content production for various electronic and direct mail campaigns. Before joining HPU, he worked as the annual fund manager for another university.
Annie Cline joined the Office of Communication as the WordPress specialist.
As the WordPress specialist, Cline oversees the university website and various media applications. She assists the communication team with campus events and media production. Cline has a bachelor’s degree in communication with concentrations in marketing and public relations. She previously worked for a multi-million-dollar franchise owner to facilitate a book launch, podcast launch and rebrand. She has managed social media accounts for numerous organizations, including RockBox Fitness and a public university.
Alyvia Williams joined the Office of Student Life as a resident director.
Williams works as the resident director for Aldridge Village and University Village. She helps support and engages residents in these communities. She has a Bachelor of Arts in biology and recently completed two years of service as an AmeriCorps VISTA helping to build economic equity in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Michael Bryant, CSFP joined the Congdon School of Health Sciences as the human cadaveric laboratory manager and resident embalmer.
Bryant handles the daily operations of the human cadaveric lab and the care center. Before entering this field, Bryant had a lengthy career in public safety working with the police, fire department and EMS, and is a certified medicolegal death investigator. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer in North Carolina and South Carolina. He also is a certified funeral service practitioner (CFSP) and is well versed in anatomical embalming and preparations, forensic sciences and has funeral home management experience. Bryant is an active member of The Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, Cremation Association of North America (CANA), The American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) and International Plastination Society (ISP).
Cody Eller joined HPU as resident director in Centennial Square in the Office of Student Life.
In his position as a resident director at HPU, Eller works closely with the residents of Centennial Square to ensure that their time living on campus supports their academic, professional and personal growth. Eller interned for the Town of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and Jackson County, North Carolina. He was a graduate assistant for the Public Policy Institute and the International Programs and Services department at Western Carolina University. His undergraduate degree is in political science and international studies, and his graduate degree is in public affairs.
