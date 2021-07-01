HIGH POINT, N.C., July 1, 2021 – High Point University welcomed 20 new hires in the month of June. They are as follows:
Danielle Milich joined the Office of Undergraduate Admissions as an admissions ambassador counselor.
In her role as an Admissions Ambassador Counselor, Milich’s will work with prospective students and families visiting campus. She will also support the rest of the admissions team for the many admissions events that attract thousands of visitors to the city each year. This past May, she graduated from High Point University with a B.A. in Strategic Communication and a double minor in marketing and social media marketing. During her time as a student at HPU, she helped with the move-in crew and volunteered in the High Point area. Her past work experience includes working at a law firm and real estate agency.
Lucas Verdeur joined the Office of Undergraduate Admissions as an admissions ambassador counselor.
In this role,Verdeur will assist prospective students and families from across the country who are visiting High Point University. He recently graduated from HPU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and a minor in marketing. As a student, Verdeur completed an internship focusing on social media promotion at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Maple Shade, New Jersey. He also interned for Progressive Business Media for their furniture clients in Greensboro.
Corey Esquenazi joined Student Affairs department as director of fraternity and sorority life.
As the director of fraternity and sorority life, Esquenazi’s primary responsibilities involve strategic direction, support and advisement of the HPU fraternity and sorority community. This includes providing guidance to the 17 fraternal organizations across three councils on campus. Esquenazi has been working in student affairs for the past nine years. His experience includes student orientation, residence life, student conduct, leadership education, and fraternity and sorority life. Prior to arriving at HPU, he was serving as an instructor in the LEAD Scholars Academy at the University of Central Florida. He holds a Bachelor of Science in social science education, a Master of Arts in higher education and will complete his Ph.D. in higher education in August.
Blake Vogel joined HPU’s Department of Engineering as scientific computing systems administrator.
In his role, Vogel is responsible for administration, management and support activities associated with the Webb School of Engineering’s computer infrastructure. Vogel’s prior professional experience included working as a site reliability engineer with Papa John’s International and working on a grant at High Point University as a web developer with Dr. Veronica Segarra to build a website for the Alliance to Catalyze Change for Equity in STEM Success (ACCESS). He graduated from High Point University with a Bachelor of Science in computer science with a concentration in cyber security.
Travis Wilson joined HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a senior admissions counselor.
Wilson will help prospective students from the Piedmont Triad navigate opportunities available at HPU throughout the enrollment process. He has previously worked as a senior admissions counselor in higher education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sport management.
Marissa Alkins joined the Undergraduate and Graduate Admissions Office as a graduate operations assistant.
Alkinsassists in preparations for departmental interviews, scholarship events, registration events and open houses. She works with departments across campus to implement and recommend operating methods for processing, distribution, data flow, collection and data editing procedures. Alkins is a recent High Point University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in education studies and a minor in psychology. She was a student worker throughout her years at HPU, including as an academic records assistant and as a peer career advisor.
Rachel Freeman joined HPU as assistant director of customer relationship management (CRM) and student outreach in the Admissions Office.
Freeman supports the admissions department through various communication and data projects while contributing to the overall success of the department. Her previous work experience includes working at primary schools (pre-K – 12th grade) with the admissions departments supporting operations, communications, marketing and admissions. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in education administration and leadership.
Jason Irons joined HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center as facility manager.
Irons’ responsibilities include supporting and facilitating the execution of the department of theatre and dance productions, and AV and logistical needs of university events or other activities at the facility. Prior to this position, he was the technical director at the Edison Theatre at Washington University and has 25 years’ experience as a technical director and lighting designer. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in design and production.
Amber Mason joined HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences as administrative assistant.
Mason performs all administrative duties for the school, including organizing and maintaining records, files and reports. She supports and assists Dr. Kevin Ford, dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences, and Dr. Racquel Ingram, chair of the Department of Nursing. Before HPU, she worked for three years as senior enrollment data processor at another college. Mason has an associate degree in general studies.
Paige Tatum is an admissions counselor in HPU’s Office of Admissions.
Tatum is the designated Admissions Counselor for the Eastern N.C. region. She will work with prospective students and their families as they go through the college search and application process as well as provide support leading up to their first year as HPU students. Tatum interned with the Heroes Center Veterans Support Camp in High Point, N.C., where she was responsible for planning and executing events for the organization. She is a recent HPU graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in event management.
Meredith Butler joined the Office of Student Life as administrative assistant.
Butler assists students and supports the student life office staff with daily operations. She has previous experience working for higher education. She also worked at the Greensboro Science Center in both the group sales and guest services department. Butler has a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Mack Bowen joined the Office of Student Life as resident director for R.G. Wanek Center.
In this role, Bowen maintains an engaging and safe community in Wanek Center. He manages resident assistants and residence hall activities, and he connects students to other university departments. Prior to joining HPU, Bowen was the graduate resident director in higher education. He has a Bachelor of Arts in politics and a master’s degree in education in higher education.
Madison Kendrick joined HPU as resident director of Finch, Millis and Wilson in the Office of Student Life.
As a resident director, Kendrick fosters community engagement in these three residence halls. She received a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and a Master of Science in biomedical science. During her undergraduate career, she served as a resident advisor and as a graduate hall director during her master’s program.
Christopher Synan joined HPU as an admissions ambassador counselor in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
Synan is eager to share his passion for HPU and helping others develop their life skills. In 2020, he graduated from HPU with a Bachelor of Arts in sport management and a minor in sales. Synan is currently finishing his master's degree in communications and business leadership at HPU.
Kayli Tolleson joined HPU as an admissions ambassador counselor in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
Tolleson’s primary responsibility assisting prospective students and their families. She graduated from High Point University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in sport media and a minor in sport management. She is currently enrolled in the master’s program for communication and business leadership at HPU. Her professional experience includes working in the film/television industry and sport broadcasting. Tolleson is also working for the High Point Rockers as the on-field emcee.
Mikaela Olmsted joined HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as an admissions ambassador counselor.
In this role, Olmsted assists prospective students and supports the goals and standards set by the university. She is an HPU graduate who served as the drum major for HPU’s Marching Panthers. She also has worked with the music department as music librarian where she worked closely with faculty in designing, building and maintaining the music library for the wind ensemble and High Point Community Orchestra. Olmsted is a current graduate student at HPU, where she is studying communications and business leadership. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in music performance and a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Lauren Canfield joined HPU as an admissions ambassador counselor in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
In this role, Canfield will be working with prospective students and their families to provide the best campus visit experience. She will show prospective students and their families all the opportunities available to them at HPU. She recently graduated from High Point University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Nicolas Milich joined HPU as an admissions ambassador counselor in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
Milich assists prospective students visiting campus and support the members of the undergraduate admissions team. Prior to his employment at HPU, he interned for an oil and gas company in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, for four years in business development. He has an undergraduate degree in business administration from High Point University and is currently completing his master’s degree in communications and business leadership from HPU.
Allison Lightner joined HPU’s Office of Communications as media relations manager.
In her role, Lightner serves as a liaison to the media on behalf of HPU and works to share the stories of students, faculty and staff. Prior to joining HPU, Lightner worked at WFMY News 2 as a morning news producer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.
Cameron McClellan joined HPU’s Office of Student Accounts as graduate student accounts coordinator.
She graduated from High Point University in May with a B.S.B.A. in marketing and a minor in sales. She was previously a student worker in the Office of Student Accounts for the past two years.
