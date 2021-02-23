HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 – Dr. Racquel Ingram has joined High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences as founding chair and assistant professor for the Department of Nursing.
In her role, Ingram will work with the Drs. Daniel Erb, senior vice president of academic affairs, and Kevin Ford, interim dean for HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, to lay the groundwork for a nursing curriculum.
Ingram is an Amy V. Cockcroft Nurse Fellow in Nursing Leadership and brings 24 years of nursing experience, 22 years as a nurse educator with expertise in nursing curriculum and program development, and 18 years of nursing leadership. Ingram is a member of the North Carolina Board of Nursing serving as an RN Nurse Educator at the BSN and graduate degree levels, where she collaboratively participates in the regulation of nursing practice, policy implementation and the oversight of Board related activities.
“Dr. Ingram brings a passion for nursing and a strong commitment to interprofessional collaboration in health care,” says Ford. “We are excited for her to join our school. She will immediately have a positive impact on our undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff.”
The proposed nursing program joins several successful health care education programs in the Congdon School of Health Sciences, including a doctoral degree in physical therapy and master’s degrees in athletic training and physician assistant studies. The Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, which offers a pharmacy doctoral degree, is also housed inside Congdon Hall along with the Congdon School of Health Sciences. The Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy received full accreditation from American Council on Pharmaceutical Education in January.
These health care education programs are also part of the university’s $250 million Innovation Corridor, a nearly half-mile stretch of campus where facilities, faculty and STEM focused-programs are collectively housed. Additional health care programs are being explored for the future as HPU continues its transformational growth and HPU graduates find success in filling crucial health care positions.
