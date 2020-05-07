HIGH POINT, N.C., May 7, 2020 – High Point University is supporting firefighters in the city of High Point with 500 ponchos to boost their personal protection equipment stock through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The High Point Fire Department is greatly appreciative of this donation by High Point University,” said Deputy Chief Tim Wright with the HPFD. “Gowns are currently one of the most sought after and hard to obtain pieces of personal protective equipment in this environment. The fire department was approaching low levels of stock, and this donation of ponchos will not only serve to protect our women and men, but will also take our worry away and carry us forward to serve the citizens of High Point.”
ABOVE PHOTO - High Point University donated 500 ponchos to the High Point Fire Department to boost their stock of personal protection equipment through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, HPU has donated supplies to various organizations, personal protection equipment to area emergency workers, 500 pounds of food to the High Point Housing Authority, and thank-you cards and breakfast items to nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on National Nurses Day. This project and similar projects have been funded in part through the generosity of those who have supported the HPU Cares Fund, which was established to meet the university’s greatest needs and to support students, faculty, staff and the community. You can contribute your support to the HPU Cares Fund during these unprecedented times at https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpucares.
