HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 – High Point University welcomed three new staff members over the summer. They are as follows:
Crystal Harvey joined the Office of Student Life at HPU as a resident director.
In this role, Harvey will supervise resident assistants and community assistants in Finch, Millis and Wilson Hall to ensure a successful residential experience for students. Prior to HPU, she worked in university housing and student activities at both public and private institutions. Harvey has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management, and a Master of Education in higher education administration.
Natalie Conti joined the Office of Student Life at HPU as a resident director.
In this role, Conti manages the University Center II residential community, including supervising student staff, responding to crisis and building community. Prior to HPU, she worked as a graduate hall director and served as a resident assistant during her undergraduate education. Conti has a master’s degree in student affairs administration in higher education and a bachelor’s degree in media and journalism and political science.
Leah Golden joined the Office of Student Success at HPU as a student success coach.
In this role, Golden will advise and support first year students in their transition to High Point University, serving as an academic advisor, life coach and liaison to students to facilitate positive connections and holistic support. Prior to HPU, she planned outreach and advocacy events for individuals with chronic illnesses in a variety of student support roles in orientation, first year experience, new student transitions and student activities at various institutions of higher education. Golden has a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders and a Master of Higher Education.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.