HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021 – High Point University welcomed nine new hires in the month of January. They are as follows:
Victoria Williams joined HPU’s Office of Student Life as a resident director.
Williams is responsible for creating an engaging environment for students who live in York and Point Place Halls. Prior to HPU, she served as a functional family therapist. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.
Kayla Watson joined HPU’s Office of Student Life as director of student engagement.
Watson works with student organizations across campus. She helps cultivate opportunities for students to be involved on campus and provide engaging events for the student body. Prior to HPU, Watson previously worked in higher education as an area manager, student activities coordinator and coordinator of leadership development. She has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and an MBA.
Dr. Ilana Levin joined HPU’s Department of Physical Therapy as a clinical biomechanics postdoctoral scholar.
In this role, Levin works under the supervision of Dr. Lisa Zukowski, assistant professor of physical therapy, to assist with research opportunities inside HPU’s Virtual Reality and Clinical Gait Analysis Laboratory. Prior to pursuing her Ph.D., she worked as a physical therapist serving pediatric and adult populations with neurodevelopmental disorders in the U.S. and in Israel.
Her research interests are balance and walking, and psycho-social aspects of disability across the lifespan. Her dissertation research focused on assessing reactive balance responses during walking in adults with cerebral palsy. Her teaching experience includes motor learning and motor control, clinical decision making, patient management and psycho-social aspects of disability. Levin earned a B.A. in physical therapy, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a Ph.D. in human movement science.
Alexia Infante-Coupar joined HPU’s Office of Student Success as a flex success coach.
In this role, she will assist incoming Early Decision students in their transition to college life, such as discussing aspects of campus life including clubs, organizations and academic resources. Prior to HPU, she has coordinated and supported recruitment efforts, nonprofit organizations, promotional opportunities and events in the higher education industry. Infante-Coupar has a B.A. in business management and ethics.
Faye Pearson joined HPU’s Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as an administrative assistant.
Pearson is committed to assisting and supporting students in the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services. She has more than 30 years of experience in roles that include head secretary, executive assistant, legal administrative assistant and verbatim hearing recorder. She also has a certification for project management.
Joey Rittenhouse joined HPU’s Office of Student Success as a student success coach.
Rittenhouse provides guidance and appropriate academic and transitional support for new students in variety of programs. Prior to HPU, he worked as a consultant for a cybersecurity and auditing firm. He has a B.S. in information, communication and technology.
Brittany Harris-Nelson joined HPU’s Office of Student Success as a student success coach.
In this role, she works with first and second-year students from various majors to assist them in their educational journey at HPU. Prior to HPU, Harris-Nelson served as an admission counselor in higher education. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in adult education with a concentration in higher education leadership.
Gwenn Noel joined the Office of Communications as assistant vice president for family services.
Noel oversees the Campus Concierge team and their mission to assist students and parents as a one-stop source of campus knowledge and information for events, activities and more. Campus Concierge also serves as a liaison that connects students and parents with local businesses for important services. Prior to HPU, she’s worked 25 years in various communication, marketing and guest relations roles within the health care and entertainment industries. She has a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and a Master of Arts in corporate and organizational communication.
Ryan Davenport joined HPU’s Office of Student Life as a licensed clinical counselor.
In this role, Davenport supports students as a counselor in the Office of Counseling Services. Prior to HPU, she worked in a private practice setting that contracted with Davidson County schools, as well as local Child Advocacy Centers serving children, adolescents, young adults and families. She has a Master of Arts in professional counseling and national certification in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TFCBT).
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®
