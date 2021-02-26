HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
Professor Mark Brown Presents Artwork in Solo Exhibition
Mark Brown, associate professor of visual arts, held a solo exhibition titled “Lullaby” at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory and Henry College. He displayed 30 pieces of his artwork that were imagined and created during the ongoing global pandemic.
Brown titled the exhibition after a quote from Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story, “The Man from Archangel,” that reads, “By that time the sounds of the tempest had become a lullaby to me.”
“An artist creates most of their work in seclusion, so it is always exciting and quite apprehensive when we get to share it with the world,” says Brown. “An artist’s work reflects their worldview and becomes their voice and instrument. I am so appreciative to the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory and Henry College for affording me the opportunity to share my voice and vision with them.”
Brown’s exhibit was open from Jan. 13 through Feb. 6.
HPU Dining Wins First Place in “Harvest Table on the Move” Step Challenge
HPU Dining won first place in a step challenge that was created by Harvest Table’s leadership. In December, HPU Dining employees participated in the “Harvest Table on the Move” challenge, which encouraged them to move more during the month and log their steps weekly. HPU Dining employees earned first place with 5,558,941 steps. As the winner, Harvest Table donated $1,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on behalf of HPU.
“We have a great team at High Point University, and it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish together,” says Brittany Reich, guest experience manager. “As part of Harvest Table, HPU Dining is committed to our community. We feel very honored to be able to make an impact and help feed our neighbors.”
Professor Benita VanWinkle’s Photography Accepted into Flagler County Art League
Benita VanWinkle, associate professor of art, was recently accepted to take part in the Flagler County Art League’s 9th annual Juried Photography Show.
Her photo currently on display is titled, “The State Theatre, Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 2018,” and is part of her ongoing series of vintage movie theaters across the United States that she has been photographing for 40 years.
Students Win First Place for COVID-19 Documentary
A group of communication students won first place in the High Point University Communications Fellows’ “Building Bridges” film competition. Nicholas Masalleras, Spencer Cook, Drew Dacey, Brittany Secraw and Ben Frondorf created, filmed and wrote the documentary titled, “Empty Sanctuary.”
The students interviewed nearly a dozen different experts, pastors and congregation members about how COVID-19 is affecting churches, and what the future looks like for the church.
“I’m excited that High Point University will be screening our film this semester,” says Masalleras. “It’ll be a great time to invite our friends and classmates to join us and get to watch and experience our documentary. We also intend to submit to film festivals around the country and globe after HPU screens our film. We’ll use the feedback from the HPU screening to adjust our documentary and make it even better. We really want people to see that churches are struggling right now, but that their creativity and dedication is so inspiring to others.”
Dr. Jane Nichols and Interior Design Students Develop Ideas for SECCA
Dr. Jane Nichols, chair and associate professor of home furnishings and interior design, and 28 students were awarded with the opportunity to design the lobby/event space and education makerspace for the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem.
Ten teams of students presented concepts and drawings to SECCA in the fall semester course titled Studio IV. During winter break, Nichols interpreted client feedback and refined the design concepts for a cohesive solution. SECCA has since made final decisions and are in the process of ordering the project furnishings and lighting based on the students’ preliminary drawings and programming, as well as Nichols’ revisions and specifications.
“Providing real-world design opportunities that engage students with our regional community is precisely the experiential education we strive for,” says Nichols. “We love these mutually beneficial participatory design collaborations and hope to make this a curricular standard.”
Greg Fox, HPU Alumnus Receives Emmy Award
Greg Fox, investigative and political reporter for WESH-TV, and a 1983 graduate of HPU, is a 2020 recipient of an Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Suncoast Chapter.
Fox earned his fifth Emmy Award for his reporting on Florida’s unemployment system breakdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the hour-long entry titled, “Laid Off, Let Down: Florida’s Unemployment Failures” was recognized in the category of “News Special.”
Fox started his television broadcasting career as an intern, videographer and reporter at WGHP in High Point, North Carolina, while earning his Bachelor’s degree in communications at HPU.
