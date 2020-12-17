High Point, N.C. (Dec. 17, 2020) - High Point Transit System will reinstate fares beginning Jan. 4, 2021. All passengers will be required to pay regular and discount fares using POINT tickets, POINT passes, POINT cards or cash.
Even though front door boarding has resumed, COVID prevention continues. Passengers are required to wear facial coverings and may be refused service for failure to follow the rules. Please continue to practice social distancing as much as possible and wash or sanitize your hands often. For more information on fares, visit www.hptransit.org.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
