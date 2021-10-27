HIGH POINT THEATRE TO HOST SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2021) – The High Point Theatre will host the morning cartoon series turned hit musical show Schoolhouse Rock Live! on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, with two show availabilities at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone or in person at the box office at 336.887.3001, Monday through Friday, noon-5 p.m., and online 24/7. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, please call the box office directly. (Resident discounts are not available online.)
School House Rock Live! is the perfect blend of entertainment and education for audiences of all ages. Catchy tunes you can expect include: Conjunction Junction, Just a Bill and Verb: That’s What’s Happening.
The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs is not only making a small-screen comeback, it is lighting up stages everywhere with this performance.
