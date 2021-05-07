Fully Redesigned in Preparation for the 2021-2022 Season
High Point, N.C. (May 6, 2021) - High Point Theatre will launch a new, fully redesigned website at www.highpointtheatre.com on Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m., in anticipation of its 2021-2022 season beginning in July. The website debuts an updated brand for the theatre, showcasing a modernized logo, new colors, select fonts and targeted messaging, all of which were previewed across email marketing campaigns and social media postings with rave reviews.
Central to the new messaging is “established to entertain,” a concrete mission that High Point Theatre accomplishes by pairing “national names with hometown hospitality.” The new colors, navy, electric blue and yellow, create a fresh aesthetic that instantly welcomes and invites. The fonts are modern to convey captivating energy.
“We believe part of what makes a great city is access to great entertainment,” said High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “This new site highlights upcoming acts in a brand new way, expedites ticket purchases and extends a warm invitation to our venue.”
In addition to the updated look, the new website offers visitors a user-friendly interface with a simplified menu, a dedicated COVID-19 page to ensure safe entertainment and the ability to enter their email address to receive notifications when a specific show goes on sale.
Behind the new look is City of High Point communications specialist Sarah Stevenson, who was hired last fall for the express purpose of marketing the theatre. She developed the new tagline, “national names, hometown hospitality.”
“It was inspired by the team. David books phenomenal talent known across the country, and the individual team members at the theatre are each so knowledgeable and passionate about what they do,” said Stevenson. “It was important to coin something that would honor and celebrate them and give a reason for people to either come back for another show or try us out for the first time.”
To fully drive this message home, the “Our Team” page on the new website, which displays each team member’s photo, title and contact information, prompts visitors to “meet the hearts and hands behind ‘hometown hospitality.’”
More popular than ever before is the Theatre’s rental business thanks to the installation of livestream equipment. In support of this, the new website provides an online rental request form for each space and lists details such as capacity, floor plans, image galleries and technical specifications.
Bursting with community spirit, the new website encourages visitors to explore its unique destinations like High Point University, the coming Qubein Children’s Arena, Regional Visitors Center and more, while also highlighting community resources like the High Point Food Mob Facebook Group and High Point Discovered.
Friday’s launch, while a significant milestone, is “only Phase 1,” said Briggs. Additional pages and features are planned and will be released in the coming months.
Keep up with all happenings at High Point Theatre by visiting the new website and following them on social media @hptheatre.
About High Point Theatre
Owned and operated by the City of High Point, High Point Theatre is established to entertain by pairing national names with hometown hospitality. The theatre is a full-service, state-of-the-art, downtown venue with excellent visibility, high-quality sound and lighting, as well as projection and streaming capabilities, featuring an elegant 900-seat auditorium with continental-style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings and receptions, and free parking. The theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street. For more information about High Point Theatre, visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
