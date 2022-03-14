Rockers Add Two More Veterans to 2022 Roster
Diego Goris and ALPB veteran Junior Rincon coming to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers have added a pair of newcomers to their roster as the 2022 season rapidly approaches. The Rockers have signed Atlantic League veteran reliever Junior Rincon and versatile infielder Diego Goris.
Rincon will play a vital role in the Rockers’ bullpen this season. The righthander spent the 2021 season in the Atlantic League with Lancaster and Charleston. He started the year in Lancaster where he struggled to an 0-2 record and a 7.67 ERA in 21 appearances. Rincon, 30, was traded to Charleston on August 1 where he flourished and helped the Dirty Birds to the playoffs in their first season in the ALPB. Rincon went 6-0 with a 2.48 ERA and recorded three saves in 28 appearances with the Dirty Birds. Rincon finished fourth in the ALPB with 49 appearances last year.
“Watching what Junior did last year, the body of work he put on the table, especially against us, was special,” said Keefe. “He really threw the ball well. He’s a plus power arm with a 12-6 breaking ball. He had a lot of success against us and it will be really nice to have him on the back end of our bullpen. He’s a guy who has shown he can go back-to-back innings when he’s ready.”
The Rockers represent the fifth ALPB team that Rincon has played for after starting with York in 2018, moving to Somerset in 2019 and playing with Lancaster and Charleston in 2021. His professional career began with the Miami Marlins’ entry in the Dominican Summer League in 2011. He spent time in the Milwaukee and Atlanta organizations until 2017, reaching as high as Class AA Biloxi in the Southern League with the Brewers in 2016.
A versatile infielder who has played all four infield positions as well as catcher, Goris will be playing in the United States for the first time since 2018. He began his career as a 17-year old, playing with the Pittsburgh team in the Dominican Summer League. A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, Goris has also spent time in the Kansas City and San Diego organizations. The 31-year-old has logged over 1,100 games as a professional and has over 4,000 career at-bats while compiling a career .279 average.
“We are really excited to get Diego,” said Keefe. “He played in Mexico last year but he’s looking at being able to come back to the states and get re-signed. We were able to have 12 players sign with Major League organizations last year and we think we can have the same success with Diego. He’s a guy who has proven himself at the AAA level. He can play anywhere internationally but I think he wants to get back to the Atlantic League and give himself a legitimate shot to be signed by a big league organization. Defensively he’s phenomenal. He has proven himself as a player and we look for good things from him.”
The addition of Rincon and Goris brings the number of players under contract to the Rockers for the 2022 season to five, joining infielder Michael Martinez, first baseman Zander Wiel and infielder/outfielder Ben Aklinski.
The Rockers will open the 2022 season at home with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21. The Rockers’ initial homestand will include playing their first 13 games at Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, will begin their third season in the Atlantic League in 2022 in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina. The Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League while playing in the 2019 Ballpark of the Year.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
With teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com
