Rockers Add Four to Front Office Staff
New hires help team prepare for 2022 season
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers have grown their front office staff with the addition of four recent hires.
The Rockers have added Sherrie Poplin as business manager, J.P. Rooney as a ticket sales account executive, Alicia Marcotte as coordinator of promotions and fan experience, and Alex Mendenhall as coordinator of special events.
“The events of the last two years made it more challenging to expand our staff during the pandemic,” said Rockers President Pete Fisch. “Like every professional team and venue, it took a lot of creativity to keep the ship afloat. As we get ready to start a new season and in anticipation of a great season, it is imperative to expand our staff to best suit the needs of our fans.”
Poplin will handle all of the Rockers’ business affairs including accounting, payroll, invoicing, and human resources. She is a cum laude graduate of High Point University with a degree in business administration and economics. She has previously worked in the furniture industry where she is the former owner of Dell, Inc,. a furniture manufacturer in Thomasville, N.C.
Rooney is a native of Gastonia, N.C. and a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. where he majored in sport administration and sport ministry. A former intern for the Rockers, Rooney has previous experience in sales and will focus on season, group and individual game ticket sales.
Mendenhall, a 2021 graduate of High Point University, has been appointed special events coordinator. She will work with the operation of Truist Point’s Catalyst Club and outside groups that use Truist Point for events. Alex is a member of the Professional Convention Management Association and Alpha Phi Omega, the national service fraternity. Alex has also participated with the High Point University club softball team and the HPU Community Orchestra.
Marcotte will coordinate all promotional and fan experience activities including on-field in-game events. She joins the Rockers staff after working with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, the largest junior golf tour in the world. Alicia is a 2021 graduate of James Madison University where she worked with the athletic marketing department and interned in the athletics marketing department at Monmouth University.
The Rockers will open their 2022 season on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, will begin their third season in the Atlantic League in 2022 in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina. The Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League while playing in the 2019 Ballpark of the Year.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
With teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
