HIGH POINT, NC (June 28, 2021) Tamara Vaughan recently joined the High Point Museum staff as Communications Coordinator. Her responsibilities include marketing, communications, and public relations work for the museum. She will also coordinate community events at the museum, such as the annual Holiday Open House and National Night Out.
Tamara holds a bachelor of arts degree in Art History from Wheaton College in Illinois and a master’s degree in History with a Museum Studies focus from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She previously worked with the Hayden-Harman Foundation on their I Believe in High Point project and completed her master’s thesis on the William Garl Browne, Jr. portraits in Blandwood Mansion. Her most recent role was as the Education & Outreach Coordinator for the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art in Santa Barbara, California.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
