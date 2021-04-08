A High Point Museum staff member was recently recognized at the North Carolina Museums Council (NCMC) annual meeting and conference.
Corinne Midgett, High Point Museum Registrar, received the NCMC Professional Service Award. This award recognizes career museum professionals whose work and contributions have statewide impact and who have had a depth of experience with museums in North Carolina.
Her role at the High Point Museum is focused on direct care and management of the historical artifact collection, including digitizing collections materials to make them more accessible to the public. During the pandemic she launched an online transcription project using From the Page, creating a way for volunteers to stay connected with the museum while it was closed. The transcriptions of more than 400 pages so far greatly improve researchers’ experience working with these documents. Midgett is currently overseeing the implementation of a successful grant proposal she wrote to the National Endowment for the Humanities for assistance in evaluating existing climate controls at the High Point Museum to help plan for improvements.
Midgett also contributes her expertise to the museum profession. She is currently the chair of the Southeastern Registrars Association and secretary of the NC Preservation Consortium. She also regularly presents workshops and sessions at state and regional museum conferences, provides leadership in the Triad-Area Cultural Resources Emergency Network and NC Cultural Resources Emergency Support Team, and serves as a peer reviewer for federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grants.
“We are so proud to call Corinne a member of our team and thrilled to see her receive this state level recognition,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said. “Her professional reputation extends beyond North Carolina, and High Point is so fortunate to have someone of this caliber caring for our community’s historical artifacts.”
NCMC’s mission is building better museums one professional at a time. It seeks to enhance public education by improving the administrative, interpretive, and collections practices of museums, historic sites, science centers and related facilities in North Carolina; and to stimulate public support for the work performed by these facilities.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
