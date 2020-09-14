HIGH POINT, NC (September 11, 2020) The reopening of the High Point Museum to the public will be in phases. The first phase will be the Historical Park will reopen Saturday, September 19 at 10 a.m. with new guidelines in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
- Historical Park
- Grounds only
- Exteriors Buildings only
- No reservations necessary, however the N.C. Governor’s 50 person outdoor max gathering restriction will be enforced.
- No group tours are available at this time.
- Masks are not required outdoors.
- Visitors are expected to maintain a distance of at least six feet between other visitors outside their household.
- No restrooms available.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
- Visitors are expected to follow the “Three W’s” as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, WAIT in line at least six feet away from others, and WASH your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, we ask that you postpone your visit.
“We know many of our visitors are ready to come back to the Museum, and we are glad to begin this phased re-opening with safety for our visitors and staff as a top concern,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said. “We also know some of our visitors are in high-risk categories and still cautious about going out much, so we will continue to create new virtual content and programs for everyone to enjoy from home.”
Historical Park Only Hours:
- Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Two virtual programs are planned. Ask the Curator will be Wednesday, September 16 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Our curators, Marian Inabinett (Collections) and Sara Blanchett (Education) along with Museum Director Edith Brady will be answering your questions about the High Point Museum artifacts and programs.
On Saturday, September 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the High Point Museum will be hosting a virtual scavenger hunt. The High Point Museum invites you to discover the museum in your home in an online scavenger hunt! Participants will search for random items and complete challenges from your own home. This event will take place via Zoom and preregistration is required. Limited to 10 teams.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
