HIGH POINT, NC (August 4, 2021) The High Point Historical Society recently was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Preservation Assessment Program grant to receive a subsidized digital assessment report from the Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts (CCAHA).
A CCAHA preservation professional specifically trained in the digital assessment methodology will prepare a report in close consultation with the Museum’s registrar, Corinne Midgett. The survey process will include an evaluation of the Museum’s preservation needs related to digital collections. The final document will provide a framework to increase accessibility of collection items via digitization, to move systems toward optimal levels of standards and practices, and to address specific concerns.
This assessment would help to bridge the gap between in-house preparation and public access for several digital collections the Museum has acquired through the Historical Society. The process of working with a consultant to discuss the details of the Museum’s current work and future plans will be invaluable. The project will lead to a deeper understanding of the needs and principles of digital preservation and will support the Museum’s mission to preserve and share historical resources with the community.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.