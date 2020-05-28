HIGH POINT, NC - This Sat., May 30, the High Point Farmers Market will begin allowing more vendors (including crafters) at the Market each week. The Farmers Market is open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 31. The High Point Farmers Market is located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. In North Carolina, farmers markets fall under the same classification as grocery stores and are considered an important source of food for communities, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
“We’re excited to have more vendors at the Market,” Lee Gann, Market Manager, said. “It’s important to be a good community partner during these times and support one another.”
The local farmers will be selling fresh, local produce including strawberries, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, spinach, green onions, herbs, microgreens, carrots, radishes, peaches, spring vegetables and hothouse tomatoes. Other food items available will include baked goods, peanuts, bread, jellies, chicken, pork and seafood. Other items available include dog treats, jewelry, plants and Sofia’s Italian Ice.
Keep High Point Beautiful will be providing free sunflower and black eyed susan seed packets to the public to encourage beautification through planting and growing. Additionally, KHPB has partnered with High Point University and also will be distributing tulip poplar saplings, at no charge.
The staff of the Farmers Market is still collecting food donations for local shelters. Drop items off at the Farmers Market table. Reminder that EBT/Snap is accepted at the High Point Farmers Market and due to the generosity of a donor the Market is able to offer Double the Bucks. For example, $5 on your EBT card equals $10 in Farmers Market tokens.
To protect the community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the High Point Farmers Market will operate under special guidelines until it is determined that it is safe to resume regular activities.
Guidelines:
• Vendors may not openly display produce on a table and are encouraged to provide a product list. However, vendors may place individual representative food items on the table that will be disposed of at the end of the day.
• Vendors will be required to wear gloves and wipe down their table with disinfectant after every transaction.
• Customers will enter and leave only through designated pathways.
• Customers will observe social distancing.
• If necessary, Farmers Market staff will limit the number of customers allowed in the vendor area.
• Freestanding hand sanitizer stations will be available for public and vendor use.
• The High Point Public Library will not be open.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.