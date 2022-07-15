HIGH POINT, N.C. (July 15, 2022) – High Point-based non-profit, High Point Discovered (HPD) is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Amber Williamson as executive director. As executive director, Williamson will lead the charge of growing the organization through board governance, financial management, advancement growth, and strategic visioning. Williamson will begin her new position on August 8, 2022.
“Amber’s passion and enthusiasm for High Point are contagious, and her experience and education make her the perfect person to lead this organization into its next chapter,” says HPD founder and board chairperson, Christi Barbour. “As the founder of an organization that shares life-filled stories to empower difference-makers in our city, I believe it is quite telling that in 2018 we featured Amber’s story when she was an emerging leader in High Point. She has grown into the engaged leader who will guide this organization forward to increase pride, growth, and success for our entire city.”
Williamson brings a wealth of experience to her new role at HPD, as she served for the last three years as the director of leadership and program development for the Business High Point initiative, Leadership High Point. In this role, Williamson led this annual 10-month program to transform and empower leaders in the High Point community through professional development, community partnerships, and more – even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are all so excited for Amber as she makes this great move to be the executive director of High Point Discovered,” says Business High Point chief operating officer, Rachel Moss. “She has made such an impact while working at Business High Point for our community. We all look forward to the amazing things she will be able to do with our friends and partners at HPD.”
Williamson’s previous roles also include working as manager of communications & programs for Business High Point where she implemented rebranding efforts, as well as serving as the communications specialist for The Foundation for a Healthy High Point.
“High Point is a unique community that has truly captured my heart,” says Williamson. “It is a rare opportunity to work for an organization whose sole mission is to share about the people and places that set our beautiful city apart. High Point Discovered has done a phenomenal job of telling the story of High Point. As executive director, I hope to expand our reach through strategic partnerships and create authentic experiences for our community to connect and engage on a higher level.”
Williamson earned both her Master of Arts degree in strategic communication and her Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communication from High Point University. She was named one of the 10 Alumni Under 10 (Years) by High Point University's Alumni Association in 2020, and she received a 20 in Their 20s Award by the Triad Business Journal in 2021.
ABOUT HIGH POINT DISCOVERED
High Point Discovered is a 501(c)3 non-profit that exists to communicate the stories of High Point, N.C. to connect our community and catalyze economic growth. For more information on High Point Discovered, visit www.highpointdiscovered.org.
