High Point Community Foundation - Women's Fund Grant Application Now Open
High Point, NC – The High Point Community Foundation is excited to announce the Women's Fund is now accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle! This important initiative provides a broad scope of support to women in the greater High Point community. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/wfgrants to apply. The application deadline is February 17th - don't miss this great opportunity!
“Our Women’s Fund was specifically established to focus on the unique challenges they face by funding organizations who are directly impacting these women’s lives and their children.” says Paul Lessard, HPCF President
Who Can Apply?
Nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women.
Women’s Fund Committee
The Committee consists of HPCF Trustees and of caring local leaders who advocate for women with a broad understanding in this community.
Email Amanda Bennett (Director of Donor Services, Grants & Initiatives) if you have any questions amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org.
About the High Point Community Foundation
The High Point Community Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening a diverse, healthy and productive community for both present and future generations. It promotes philanthropy, builds and maintains a permanent collection of endowment funds and serves as a trustworthy partner and leader in responding to community needs. www.hpcommunityfoundation.org
