High Point Arts Council is Turning 60!
The High Point Arts Council is celebrating its 60th Anniversary Wed., Feb. 2, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
In 1962, the High Point Arts Council was founded and is even older than the North Carolina Arts Council. This is a tribute to the citizens and leadership of High Point!
It's going to be a fantastic night celebrating the arts in High Point, so please join us! In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society, and Songwriter’s Circle.
This is a free community arts event but attendance is limited, so reserve your tickets as soon as possible on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events, or by e-mail at programs@highpointarts.org, or by calling 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.