Action Greensboro is launching a creative and unique strategy to recruit Boomerangs back home to live in Greensboro and we need your help. You are well connected and can make this effort successful.
Boomerangs are people who grew up in Greensboro or went to college locally and then moved back after spending time away. Boomerangs are unique because of their familiarity with Greensboro, local roots with family and friends and special appreciation for the growth our community underwent while they were living elsewhere
The presence of young people in Greensboro is a direct reflection of our health and well-being, and these individuals and families fuel economic growth. Like many other mid-sized cities across America, we continue to make our community attractive to “young transitionals.” And, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted interest to mid-sized communities for our quality of life and cost of living. The time is ripe for Greensboro to strategically market ourselves to talented young people to relocate.
Phase one of our Boomerang Greensboro Campaign will be a targeted marketing effort to 100 potential Boomerangs we identify from local friends and connections. We need your help cultivating a list of Boomerang prospects to recruit back to Greensboro.
Please join our effort by adding prospects to our list by using this online survey. We are open to any potential Boomerangs suggestions, however, we are targeting individuals and families between the ages of 30 and 50 years old.
To help jog your mind, here are a couple questions to help you think of prospects:
- Who you are mailing holiday cards to this season?
- What friends do you wish lived closer?
- Who did you go to school with or who went to high school with your children?
- What friends are now working 100% remotely and are ready to move to an easier place to live?
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to Cecelia Thompson, Executive Director, Action Greensboro at cthompson@actiongreensboro.org.
