Team Announces New Role for Former Assistant General Manager
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers announced today that Assistant General Manager Christian Heimall has been promoted to the position of General Manager effective immediately. Heimall, who is the longest tenured member of the team’s front office, will be entering his third year with the Rockers in 2021.
“I’m very honored and humbled to be named General Manager of this organization,” said Heimall, 31. “High Point has become home to my fiancé and I and we are both very excited to watch this team and city grow in the coming years. I want to thank Coy O. Williard, Jr. and the rest of our Board of Directors as well as our Team President, Pete Fisch, for entrusting me with this role and I look forward to working with them for many more years.”
Originally hired in August of 2018 as the team’s Assistant General Manager, Heimall spearheaded the hiring of staff, sales, fan experience, and baseball operations for the Rockers inaugural season in 2019. During that time, he also led the promotional and marketing efforts for the club, including developing theme nights and giveaways. As a result, the Rockers earned multiple awards in 2019 including best Family Entertainment in the Triad from the High Point Enterprise and Best Sports Team in the Triad from YES! Weekly.
“Christian has been an integral part of the Rockers since the beginning of the franchise and much of our success is due in part to his hard work,” said Fisch. “His baseball expertise and leadership will continue to help the Rockers prosper for years to come.”
Heimall, a graduate of Hofstra University, earned his Master’s at Manhattan College before becoming a broadcaster with the Rockland Boulders of the independent baseball Can-Am League in 2013. He was elevated to public relations director the following year and promoted the Boulders’ 2014 championship team. Heimall added duties as promotions director in 2015 as the Boulders set franchise records for single-game, season average and total attendance in both 2015 and 2016. Heimall moved on to work for the Quad Cities River Bandits, an affiliate of the Houston Astros, in 2017 and helped the club to the Midwest League Championship.
While many of his daily duties will remain the same as general manager of the Rockers, Heimall will also take on a larger role with regards to community outreach, including the development and execution of all fundraising initiatives, as well as the growth of the Rockers youth baseball program, started in 2020 in conjunction with Meet-A-Prospect.
In addition to his role with the Rockers, Heimall is a member of the Guilford Merchant Association’s (GMA) RISERS, a group of young professionals in Guilford County, and serves on multiple committees dedicated to the growth and development of downtown High Point.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.