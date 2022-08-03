Chef Justin Webster offered YES! Weekly, family and friends a sneak peak at his new smash burger concept, Heff's Burger Club, Wed., Aug. 3 as his crew fine tuned their rolls prior to the Friday, Aug. 5 Grand Opening.
Heff's Burger Club is located in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem at 285 W. Fourth Street in the former Mystic Ginger location.
The completely remodeled and delightfully different burger club, has a cool, funky vibe, with amazing art on the walls and a mural that you can't keep your eyes off. Webster's latest acquisition, an 8-foot painting of Marilyn Monroe, is also a beauty to behold.
But of all the eye candy in the place, the prettiest thing you will set your sites on are these delicious smash burgers.
The signature burger at Heff’s Burger Club will be “The Lady Killer.” It features American cheese, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, Niki’s Pickles, and black garlic sauce.
From his time gaining a following thru his pop-ups, Webster said, “It’s our number one burger. It’s like our Big Mac or our Whopper. It’s the first thing you’re going to see on the menu. We actually call it ‘The Lady Killer’ because the first time I made it my old GM at Krankies said ‘that’s so handsome.’ And I was like, ‘oh, yeah, it’s a lady killer. Yeah.’”
According to Webster, that’s his favorite because the black garlic, which is dehydrated garlic, releases all these umami proteins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.