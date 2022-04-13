After building a cult-like following thru his creations at Krankies Coffee in Winston-Salem including mega-biscuits and more, Chef Justin Webster has set his sights on doing his own thing — a smash burger concept in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem.
Heff’s Burger Club, opening soon at 285 W. Fourth Street in the former Mystic Ginger location, promises what Webster says will be the best burgers to ever hit the Triad.
He signed the lease March 27 and will spend about two months renovating the space and making it his own with a planned August opening.
“I love what we did at Krankies,” said Webster. “If I hadn’t decided that I wanted to do my own thing, I probably would have stayed there forever. You know, I’m in my 30s. I’ve got a five-year-old son. I just…I’ve been in the industry for more than a decade and I think I have something really cool to offer the city.”
Webster said the concept, Heff’s Burger Club, is an idea he and his wife and business partner, Heather, have been working on for about two years. He says they played with the idea of a sandwich shop, but with his years of experience on a burger truck, he knew that burgers would be the way to go.
Webster has been in the restaurant business for over a decade and spent over a year cooking burgers on the Burger Supreme food truck. He also worked in New York and other areas, and says that was where he fell in love with the smash burger.
“When I got to Krankies, and I was doing the chef thing there, I had an abundance of ingredients,” Webster said. “I was like, okay, if I’m going to do smash burgers, how would I do it? I got into using grass-fed beef. House-made milk buns. And it just creates a really unique product.”
He continued, “My core menu features six very simple burgers. They do have a lot of height and the buns are thick and soft and good. It’s just a simple menu, six burgers and fries, and loaded fries. We are using grass-fed beef and that’s probably one of our biggest selling points. We use Joyce Farms grass-fed beef. These cows have good lives and these people care about their animals. They’re not pumped full of weird chemicals. They’re not forced (to eat) that slop, you know what I mean? So if we couldn’t do that, if it wasn’t feasible to do that, we wouldn’t make burgers.”
The signature burger at Heff’s Burger Club will be “The Lady Killer.” It features American cheese, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, Niki’s Pickles, and black garlic sauce.
“It’s our number one burger,” said Webster. “It’s like our Big Mac or our Whopper. It’s the first thing you’re going to see on the menu. We actually call it ‘The Lady Killer’ because the first time I made it my old GM at Krankies said ‘that’s so handsome.’ And I was like, ‘oh, yeah, it’s a lady killer. Yeah.’”
According to Webster, that’s his favorite because the black garlic, which is dehydrated garlic, releases all these umami proteins.
For the past few months, before the restaurant has even opened its doors, Triad residents have been enjoying and raving about Heff’s Burger Club’s smash burger. Webster has prepared burgers at several pop-up events around the Triad and has been featured on the popular podcast, Zero Dark Nerdy.
YES! Weekly witnessed firsthand the buzz at his March 26 pop-up at Hoot’s where he was scheduled to start cooking at 5 p.m. A line was already winding thru the parking lot at 4:40 p.m. and he was completely sold out of nearly 200 smash burgers in less than an hour.
In talking about opening the new downtown location, Webster said, “I’ve got a full crew ready to go. We plan to do some remodeling and change the interior a lot and open up shortly afterward. I’ve learned a lot over the years. I’ve worked fine dining over a bunch of places and you have to keep it as simple as possible. Keep your food costs in check. I love Winston. I don’t I think we have enough cool stuff. I’d like to really reinvest into our community. Our burgers are going to be more expensive than a normal hamburger, but it’s going to still be an approachable price.”
Planned Menu:
BURGERS
GRASS FED BEEF FROM JOYCE FARMS. VEGGIE PATTIES AVAILABLE. SINGLE PATTY- 10 DOUBLE PATTY -13. MAKE IT A COMBO +$3
LADYKILLER - AMERICAN CHEESE, SHAVED RED ONIONS, SHREDDY LETTY, NIKI’S PICKLES, BLACK GARLIC SAUCE.
HEFFY BABY - AMERICAN CHEESE, SHAVED RED ONIONS, NIKI’S PICKLES, SPICY KETCHUP, LUSTY MONK MUSTARD.
PIGGY WIGGY - AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED VIDALIA, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, SPICY KETCHUP, DUKE’S MAYO.
SEOULMATE - AMERICAN CHEESE, CHOPPED KIMCHI, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, GOCHUJANG MAYO.
SEVENTH HEAVEN - SMOKED CHEDDAR, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SHREDDY LETTY, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, CHIPOTLE MAYO.
SIDES N’ SUCH
CRINKLE CUTS W/ YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE - 4
PIGGY CHEESE FRIES - SMOKED CHEDDAR, HICKORY SMOKED BACON BITS, CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICKLED RED ONIONS -8
*BUY A MEAL FOR A MEMBER OF OUR UNHOUSED COMMUNITY- EACH MEAL INCLUDE A BURGER AND FRIES DONATED EACH DAY AT 5PM TO THE WINSTON SALEM RESCUE MISSION
Planned Hours
SUN-10 a.m.-9 p.m. (brunch)
MON- 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
TUE- Closed
WED- 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
THURS-11 a.m.-9 p.m.
FRI- 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
SAT- 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Planned Drinks
Heff's Burger Club will carry an assortment of bottled sodas in a cold case (similar to Krankies). We will stock bottled beverages such as Mexican coke, topochico, Dr. Pepper, Cheerwine, and Sprecher products. They will also carry a large assortment of canned and bottled beers such as PBR, Tecate, Presidente, and Miller High Life and local NC brews such as Hoots, Burial, Foothills, Fat Tire, etc.
