ABOVE - Dr. Evan Feldman (right) to remain GSO Principal Guest Conductor as Heather Lofdahl (left) leads the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra
Greensboro, NC (June 3, 2021) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce that Heather Lofdahl will now lead the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra (GSYO) as Youth Orchestra Music Director. Composed of many of the Triad’s best and brightest young musicians, the GSYO provides unparalleled orchestral opportunities and lifelong friendships. It includes three ensembles: Youth Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic, and Youth Strings. “I am thrilled to be working with the musicians of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra for the 2021-2022 season,” says Lofdahl. “We will be playing amazing repertoire from around the world, and I can't wait to get started!”
Violist Heather Lofdahl is an assistant conductor of the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) Sinfonia and teaches private violin and viola lessons at The Music Academy of North Carolina where she was awarded the Mary Elizabeth King Brown Teaching Excellence Award in 2014. From 2012-2015, she was the assistant conductor of the GSYO Youth Philharmonic and conducted the GSYO Youth Strings from 2019-2021. Lofdahl has also taught orchestra to elementary through university students in GA, IL, and NC. Every summer, she serves on the faculty of the Florida State University String Orchestra Camp.
Lofdahl holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Music Education and Viola Performance from Augustana College and Master of Music degrees in Music Education and Viola Performance from UNCG. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Music Education at UNCG where she was named an Excellence Fellow in 2019. Lofdahl is an active guest conductor, clinician, and violist throughout the United States.
Dr. Evan Feldman has served as Principal Guest Conductor for the GSO and Music Director of the GSYO since 2017. During this time, Dr. Feldman led two Side-by-Side concerts (2017 and 2021), successfully pivoted to online learning in spring 2020, and safely guided the GSYO through the challenges of the pandemic year. He will remain GSO Principal Guest Conductor, leading GSO education concerts, various POPS concerts, and the annual GSO Holiday concerts in Greensboro, Burlington, and Statesville.
Feldman is sought after both nationally and internationally as a guest conductor. He is an Associate Professor at UNC Chapel Hill where he conducts the Wind Ensemble, Music Director of the Triangle Wind Ensemble, and cover conductor for the NC Symphony.
The GSYO, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has held safe, socially distanced rehearsals since fall 2020. During the 2020-2021 Season, students performed two live-streamed concerts from inside the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and even showcased chamber music and world music they learned online from guest instructors.
GSYO Auditions will take place September 17-19, 2021. Audition scheduling will begin on August 1. Anyone interested should visit gsyo.org/join to be added to the audition contact list. This webpage also includes descriptions of the three GSYO ensembles and audition requirements.
Season highlights will include the annual Fall Retreat from October 9-10, 2021 at Haw River State Park, the Fall Concert on November 21, 2021, the Winter Concert on March 6, 2022, and the Spring Concert on May 22, 2022, with all concerts at Dana Auditorium.
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
