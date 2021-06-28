Have you ever thought about what goes into an excellent, rewarding trading experience, besides earning a profit? In fact, every day traders face all sorts of obstacles on the way to those winning positions, including technical challenges, educational needs, and much more. For example, if the platform you're using isn't up to snuff, or if the broker can't answer simple questions, it becomes that much harder to do what you came to do, which is make money by buying and selling securities.
The truth is that there are all sorts of components to a wonderful experience, including low slippage rates, emotion-free decision making, strategies that are based on an overall plan, setting proper stops, keeping necessary records, and using smart money management. It's a lot to think about. Here's a short overview of what you should avoid when setting out to make a profitable trade.
Platforms That Don't Meet Your Needs
Avoid ill-fitting platforms. Big, sophisticated, platforms might not have what you need, and that's because they're all different. It's like shopping for clothes. You'd never assume an outfit was a smart choice just because it carried a famous label and a high price tag. If the size is wrong, you've wasted your money. That's why it's imperative to dig into a platform's details before signing on. Check out several of the top contenders, making certain to go through your personal checklist of needed items. For example, perhaps you want to be able to day trade forex pairs, scalp precious metals ETFs, or engage in blue chip swing trading. Find out in advance whether a prospective candidate can handle the style and volume of trading you have in mind.
Excess Slippage in Volatile Markets
The impact of slippage can affect your bottom line much more than you probably suspect. When you place an order and don't get the price you wanted due to timing or related problems, you've become the victim of slippage. Technically, the situation arises when buyers or sellers don't receive as favorable price as they wanted. For example, if you place a buy order for 100 XYZ Corp. shares at $55 each, you might not be able to get that exact price due to high volatility or the fact that you placed a market order. Maybe the trade executes for $55.50 instead, meaning you take a hit of $50 on the deal, having paid that much in excess of the original order's price. So, if you want to know more about what is slippage, click here and learn the basics about how to avoid this common pitfall.
Choosing Brokers Carelessly
In a way, finding the right broker is like buying a car. There are plenty of top quality, and low quality, makes and models out there, at all price ranges. Your job is to find a brokerage professional that offers a fee structure you can live with, access to the markets you want access to, hours of operation that match your schedule, margin rules that accommodate your desires, educational resources that aren't just for appeal, a simulator for those times you feel the need to kick back and practice, and much more. Take the time to go through a checklist, interview a few brokers over the phone or via email, and develop a short list of candidates before deciding who the winner is. Avoid candidates who don't return your email or phone inquiries, who avoid answering direct questions when you speak with them, or who try too hard to get your business.
Entering Trades Without a Plan
It's essential to have an overall plan of attack. These general points should include items like monthly profit goals, the maximum amounts you intend to spend on new positions, segments of the market you'll be dealing with, share price ceilings, the type of trading you will engage in (forex, stocks, options, etc), and more.
Making Decisions Based on Emotion
Each week, review all the trades you made, with an eye to seeing what your motivation was. Did you enter any positions based purely on emotion rather than your trading rules? If so, how did you fall for that trap? Examining the week's trades is a good way to root out emotion-based buying and selling.
Ignoring the Value of Detailed Records
With today's convenient software products, there is no excuse to neglect keeping detailed records of every position you enter or exit. Additionally, write down your feelings and reasons for each move, and add those short narratives to your transaction log. These records will come in handy at tax time, when doing a monthly strategy review, and for getting a solid feel for how well you're performing on a day-to-day basis.
