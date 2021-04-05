Kyle Haney has been promoted to Community and Economic Development Director for Forsyth County Government.
Haney has been employed with Forsyth County for more than seven years. He started in the county’s Budget and Management Office, where he worked for three years, and he transitioned to the Community and Economic Development Department in 2016, where he served as Economic Development Program Administrator.
Haney emerged as the top candidate after the county conducted a nationwide search. In his new position he heads a department that includes the county’s economic development, affordable housing, code enforcement, and workforce development programs. He began his new position on April 3, 2021.
Haney has a bachelor’s degree in History and International Studies from Wake Forest University, and a Master of Public Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill.
He succeeds Dan Kornelis, who recently retired after 33 years of service at Forsyth County.
“We will miss Dan tremendously as he’s served our community well for decades and has been an outstanding Community and Economic Development Director,” said Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson. “Kyle has worked alongside Dan for the last five years and has been integral in managing the department. He has a breadth of knowledge and a heart for serving our community. I'm confident that Kyle will be able to lead the department professionally and honorably for years to come, and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”
