GREENSBORO, N.C. – The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are proud to announce that Live Chair Health will now be joining with Hair, Heart & Health in the Triad – making health conversations in the barber’s or beauty salon chair even more possible.
Made possible by a significant investment from Blue Cross NC, the event includes:
- A blood pressure station staffed by a nurse
- A heart-healthy cooking demonstration and tasting from Chef N’Gai from the Triad Mobile Kitchen
- Live Chair Health loyalty program
WHEN: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Hot Seat Studio Salon, 206 Exchange Place, Greensboro, NC
Attend in-person at The Hot Seat Salon or people may click to register to attend digitally via Zoom
Since 2020, Hair, Heart & Health has been part of a statewide initiative to improve heart health among systematically disadvantaged populations in North Carolina.
In the Triad, salon and barbershop staff have been trained, blood pressure checks are being encouraged, and stylists and barbers are engaging their clients with heart health information focused on increasing physical activity, developing healthy eating habits, and identifying and reducing risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
“With our national Live Chair Health loyalty program, barbers and stylists will be equipped with resources via the American Heart Association and their mobile application to help clients create health journeys after completing a short health questionnaire on the Live Chair Health kiosk,” shared Andrew Suggs, CEO and Founder of Live Chair Health. “We are on a mission to save the lives of African Americans by addressing chronic health conditions through the trusted relationships established between hair professionals and their clients.”
The American Heart Association is currently working with eight local barbershops and salons including Gentleman’s Grooming Lounge, Blend Masters, and Monique Michelle the Studio beauty salon in Winston-Salem. In Guilford County, The Hot Seat Studio Salon, United Barbershop, Marte’s Barber Shoppe, Heads Up Barbers, and Glenwood Barr-ber Shop are participating.
Due to historic marginalization and systemic racism, health disparities have existed within the African American community for decades. The prevalence of high blood pressure in Black Americans is the highest in the world, with 45.7% of Black adults in NC with hypertension. About half of the Black adult population in the U.S. has some form of cardiovascular disease. Black adults also have a higher risk of first-ever ischemic strokes. Increased prevalence of high blood pressure, an increased likelihood of resistant hypertension, increased overweight and obesity rates, and increased prevalence of prediabetes, makes the focus of this awareness, education and preventative program so vital.
###
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.