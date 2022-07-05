H.O.P.E of Winston-Salem Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Winston-Salem, NC- H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. H.O.P.E. of W-S will use the gift to fund food purchases to prep and deliver vitamin enrichment meals and bags of produce. These will be directly delivered to food-insecure families living in food deserts.
“H.O.P.E. of W-S is so grateful to Food Lion for the continued community support and for helping HOPE be a resource for accessible free nutritious food and locally sourced produce. With three vehicles, HOPE directly delivers to 30 food sites each weekend so children living in food deserts will receive a filling meal to start the week off with a full belly and sharp mind ready for the week. Through the generosity and commitment to curb food insecurity, Food Lion has helped HOPE drive nutrition to children who may not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Tyler Beyea, development director, H.O.P.E of W-S.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem works at the intersection of food insecurity and children’s health by making healthy food choices more accessible to residents in poverty through direct delivery. They do this through its Help Our People Eat program, which engages community-wide support to prepare and distribute nutritious meals to children and fresh produce to their families each weekend. This program provides a much-needed resource for children who may have little nutritional value to eat when school is not in session. 18.7% of children are food insecure in Forsyth County, NC. Hunger inhibits brain development, educational performance and social interaction. Access to more vitamin-enriched food, especially fresh produce, at a young age has shown great success in taste preference later in life, reducing risks of diet-related illness.
The generous grant from Food Lion will help fund the costs for food items needed to prep meals (all low sodium, nut-free, vitamin-enriched) for weekend delivery. Hope of W-S delivers 1,000 meals to children and 3,000 lbs. of produce to parents weekly. Since its inception in 2014, they have provided 404,000 meals and 730,000 lbs. of produce.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
About H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem
H.O.P.E. of W-S is based in the Boston Thurmond neighborhood of Winston-Salem. H.O.P.E. was started by Marty (Pediatrician) and Ben Tennille (Judge), in 2014 as Marty saw too many children in her practice Monday morning malnourished, listless, and dehydrated. The reason is that many children only had access to healthy meals from school lunches. During the weekend, due to lack of funds, lack of transportation, and other contributing factors, children were not eating enough good filling foods (or not at all) during the weekends. HOPE started out of a minivan dropping off meals to community centers that were over a mile from a food source. Currently we have 3 vehicles, drive to 30 sites all determined to be food deserts to distribute meals and produce directly to children. Our mission is to use community-wide volunteer support to provide healthy, accessible meals and produce to Forsyth County’s ‘food Insecure’ children who are at risk for hunger. See www.hopews.org, FB= @Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws
