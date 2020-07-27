Greensboro, NC (July 27, 2020) – Free online learning courses are available to Guilford County residents who are unemployed or working reduced hours through GuilfordWorks and Coursera. The program offers free access to more than 3,000 college and university courses.
Anthony Rogers, GuilfordWorks strategic initiatives coordinator, said “This is an ideal opportunity for someone who is out of work or working reduced hours to advance their skills, add a certification or even explore other career interests. When your next job interviewer wants to know what you have been doing while out of work, tell them you’ve been taking college classes.”
Participants can register at guilfordworks.org/coursera. Registration closes September 30. NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
