GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – If you are in the healthcare industry or aspire to be, get first-hand information about local job availabilities at a free, virtual Career and Job Fair from 10 am to 1 pm, Tuesday, June 23.
The job fair will be hosted on Premier Virtual, a virtual job fair platform that give a greater capacity for employer and job seeker engagement. Registration is required by June 19th. Registration will be confirmed with an email that includes how to participate in the event. Job seekers can simply go to Guilfordworks.org or https://guilfordworks.org/guilfordworks-healthcare-fair-registration/ to register.
In attendance at the fair will be representatives from Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist, Bethany Medical, Bayada Home Care, Home Instead Senior Care, Comforcare and Well-Spring Retirement Community. These employers will discuss the types of jobs they have available, what skills and training are necessary for those roles and what their hiring and interview processes are.
“We are very excited to connect two important groups in the Triad economy, a vibrant healthcare industry and a diverse pool of job seekers that present a variety of skill levels, professional experience and educational backgrounds in the healthcare field,” said Joyce Rice, business services consultant with GuilfordWorks. “We are confident that this event will generate mutual connections and job placements.”
Anyone who desires to work in the healthcare industry may take full advantage of this opportunity meet and speak directly with hiring mangers from these organizations.
The fair is sponsored by the City’s Office of Workforce Development, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board (WBD). WBD is commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks.
For more information please contact Joyce Rice 336-898-2711.
