GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2021) GuilfordWorks is hosting the Major League Hiring Event on August 26 from 10 to 2 pm at Truist Point Stadium – home of the High Point Rockers. For more event information and full list of employers, visit GuilfordWorks.org
Participating employers include:
· Amazon
· AMADA
· AkzoNobel
· FedEx
· Ecolab
· HAECO
· Procter &Gamble
· Gilbarco
· Precision Fabrics Group
· General Dynamics
· Thomas Built Buses
· And many more
Over 50 employers are participating, offering starting pay ranging from $15/hour and up.
Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are recommended for any individuals attending the event.
GuilfordWorks – the administrative arm of the City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development Office – works with NCWorks Career Centers to provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
