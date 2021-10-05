Greensboro, NC, (October 5, 2021) – GuilfordWorks will host its Colossal Career Fair from 9 am to 1 pm, Wednesday, October 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks Website.
Participating employers include:
- Chemol Company, Inc
- Essentra Filters
- Children’s Home Society
- Ralph Lauren
- Gilbarco Veeder Root
- Endura Products
- XLC Services
- FedEx Ground
- Packrite LLC
- Greensboro Police Department
- Greensboro Fire Department
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- HAECO Americas
- Proctor & Gamble
- St. Johns Packaging
- And more
Many participating employers are offering start pay at $15 per hour and up.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
