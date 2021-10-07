GuilfordWorks hosts a Public Sector Career Fair
GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2021) GuilfordWorks is hosting the Public Sector Career Fair Oct. 21 from 9 to 1 pm at the Windsor Community Center. For more event information and full list of employers, visit GuilfordWorks.org
Participating employers include:
City of Greensboro
· Police Department
· Fire Department
· Metro 911
· Library
· Field Operations
· Parks & Recreation
Guilford County Govt.
· Sheriff’s Office
· Department of Public Health & Human Services
· Emergency Medical Services
· Animal Resource Center
City of High Point
· Police Department
· Fire Department
· Parks & Recreation
· And many other positions
Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are recommended for any individuals attending the event.
The career fair is sponsored by the City’s Office of Workforce Development — commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks — which organizes program services and operations within Guilford County to provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources and help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.