GuilfordWorks and Community Partners Host March 25
Career-N-Gear Hiring Event
GREENSBORO, NC (March 20, 2023) – GuilfordWorks and Hub4Hope, along with community partners GTCC, Triad GoodWill, Guilford County Department of Social Services, and NCWorks are hosting the Career-N-Gear Hiring Event and Resource Fair from 12-4 pm on Saturday, March 25, from 12 to 4 pm at Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
There are more than 30 participating employers and 15 community partners, and a food box giveaway (One per family, while supplies last).
In conjunction with the hiring event, there are Employability Workshops from 12-4 pm on Friday, March 24, at Evangel Fellowship Church. These workshops offer instruction on improving your resume, preparing for an interview, developing an elevator pitch, and more. Free professional headshots are also available during the first hour.
