Guilford Technical Community College named recipient of $100,000 grant from Metallica Scholars Initiative
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 20, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College has been selected from a field of community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 from the Metallica Scholars Initiative to transform the future of students in the community.
Since establishing the Metallica Scholars Initiative in 2019, All Within My Hands (AWMH) has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S. to directly support students while elevating the importance of career and technical education.
GTCC was one of 10 community colleges from across the nation selected as a first-time recipient this year.
The goal of the Metallica Scholars Initiative has been to grow a concept to a thriving educational strategy that focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning programs.
“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states,” said Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.”
All Within My Hands will replicate the program further by adding 10 more schools to the roster, investing $1.8 million to expand in year four.
Direct impact on job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars Initiative. On average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program.
GTCC will focus its efforts on its diverse adult education population to help those students transition to a credentialed career path. By preparing them for well-paying, in-demand jobs in aviation, manufacturing, transportation, and construction and trade, while addressing a critical need to fill job vacancies.
“This generous grant from All Within My Hands is going to improve the educational journey for so many GTCC students and help them fill critical positions that are vacant in our workforce,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D., president of Guilford Technical Community College. “Metallica and All Within My Hands are passionate about helping and enhancing education for trades and for that we are thankful.”
The newly added community colleges are joining an already established core of 22 schools that have been invited to continue as a Metallica Scholars school. Each year the returning colleges play an integral role in onboarding, to help the new schools hit the ground running.
Metallica continues to use its global platform to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.
To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative, visit AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.
About All Within My Hands (AWMH)
Established by the members and management of Metallica in 2017 as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, the Foundation is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
About American Association of Community Colleges (AACC)
As the voice of the nation’s community colleges, the AACC delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students searching for the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s nearly 1,100 member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
