Guilford Technical Community College aviation program to host open house, job fair May 3
WHAT: Guilford Technical Community College will host an open house for anyone interested in learning more about GTCC’s aviation programs, along with an aviation job fair Tuesday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at its Aviation II campus in Greensboro.
Many regional businesses with job opportunities will be set up in the Aviation II center with representatives available to answer questions. The GTCC Aviation program will also have representatives on hand to discuss in detail how to gain technical skills, certifications, and licenses to work in the aviation field.
Companies already registered to attend the event include Honda, PSA Airlines (both pilot and mechanic recruiters), DaVinci Aero, VSE Corp., TechnicAir, Textron, HAECO, Seatsource, Elon Aviation, Up Aviation, LabCorp (both pilot and mechanic recruiters), Piedmont Propulsion, Embraer, Triad Aviation Academy.
During the event, the public may also tour the T.H. Davis Aviation Center, the Caesar Cone II Aviation Building and the Aviation II facility.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 3
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Aviation Campus
Aviation II
819 Radar Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
