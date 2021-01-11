Guilford County, NC - Today the Guilford County Legislative Delegation met (via Zoom) to elect leadership for the upcoming 2021-22 session of the NC General Assembly.
Each biennium the delegation elects a chair and vice chair to coordinate meetings between members of the delegation. The meetings often involve communication with governmental bodies (Guilford County Commissioners, Guilford County Board of Education, City of Greensboro, City of High Point, small towns, etc.) within Guilford County, as well as with various public interest organizations (i.e. the Chamber of Commerce). The delegation also works to coordinate ideas for legislation that are specific to Guilford County.
The chair of the delegation historically alternates between the House and Senate each biennium, as does the vice chair. For the first time, the delegation opted to elect bipartisan co-chairs for the upcoming biennium: Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro) and Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford). The delegation elected Senator Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) to serve as the vice chair.
Senator Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro) served as chair over the previous biennium and Hardister served as the vice chair.
"I look forward to working with leaders in Guilford County and our delegation to move forward legislation that supports the people of our city and county," Clemmons said. "It is a true honor and responsibility to advocate for the people of our community."
"I look forward to continuing the collaborative work of the Guilford delegation in the upcoming legislative session," Garrett said. "COVID-19 has devastated many communities in Guilford County. I look forward to turning the page and working across party lines to begin building back better."
Members of the Guilford County Legislative Delegation include:
House
Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point)
Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro)
Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point)
Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)
Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro)
Rep. Amos Quick (D-Greensboro)
Senate
Senator David Craven (R-Asheboro)
Senator Amy Galey (R-Burlington)
Senator Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro)
Senator Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro)
