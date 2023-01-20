Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center kicks off a milestone year at the 25th anniversary Green Party
Greensboro, NC – Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center (GGF), the Triad’s largest LGBTQ organization, kicks off its 25th anniversary year with The Green Party Jan. 28, 2023, at Piedmont Hall, 8 pm- midnight.
We invite the community to join us for a night of music, dancing, and celebration. Tickets are $30 in advance and at the door. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The event will be emceed by Brenda The Drag Queen the 7-foot-tall, live-singing, shade-slinging, comedy monster and headlined by local band, Taboo Sue, fronted by Lyn Koonce and Kami Rowan, who will bring a musical experience spanning rock, folk, and funk beginning at 8:30 pm. Live music will be followed by DJs Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson with dance music from 10 pm until midnight. The Drew Hays Jazz Trio will open the evening with upbeat jazz tunes at 8 pm.
“GGF was born on a dance floor when a group of friends threw the first Green Party to raise money for people living with HIV/AIDS. We want to honor that history by kicking off this milestone year with a Green Party reminiscent of our roots. We hope to see all our old friends and plenty of new friends there.” -says executive director, Jennifer Ruppe.
In 1998 a group of friends founded Guilford Green Foundation and threw The Green Party to raise money to support LGBTQ people in the Triad and surrounding areas. In 2004 GGF launched Green Queen Bingo, now the longest running drag queen bingo event in North Carolina, and in 2018 GGF expanded its mission by opening Greensboro’s first LGBTQ Center. Over its 25-year history, Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has granted nearly 1 million dollars to LGBTQ programs and organizations in North Carolina and has united tens of thousands of people through programs and community events.
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center is a nonprofit organization with the mission to unite community through philanthropy and programs that advance equality and inclusion for LGBTQ people. We envision a thriving LGBTQ community that elevates all. The LGBTQ Center is open 11am-6pm M-F and is located at 121 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC.
Learn more about Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center at guilfordgreenfoundation.org, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and sign up for their Newsletter.
