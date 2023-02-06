Guilford County Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Don Warn brings more than 25 years’ experience as a leader in local finance to Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County is pleased to announce the selection of Don Warn as the county’s new Chief Financial Officer. Warn joins Guilford County after serving for more than 25 years in a variety of financial leadership roles in public finance at the local level. Guilford County’s Finance Department manages the county’s financial planning, reporting, and controls to ensure compliance with local, state, and federal laws, policies, and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
“After a national search, it was clear that Don Warn was the best candidate to lead the Guilford County Finance team as we continue to provide excellent financial oversight of the county’s resources,” said Assistant County Manager for Quality Government Jason Jones. “Don brings a wealth of experience and leadership in the public finance sector. I look forward to working with Don to continue our strong reputation for responsible fiscal stewardship, which includes an excellent bond rating from all three national bond rating agencies.”
Warn most recently worked as the Finance Director/CFO for Buncombe County since November 2018. Prior to joining the County, he worked in local government for over 15 years in Colorado, serving in the roles of Assistant Finance Director, Finance Director and Administrative Services Director.
Warn’s other leadership roles include serving as President of the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association (CGFOA). He is a current member of the North Carolina Government Finance Officers Association (NCGFOA), the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA) and is on the GFOA Budget Review Committee.
“I am looking forward to joining the Guilford County Finance Department team and working with the county leadership to continue to move their financial practice forward,” Warn said. “I have spent more than 25 years working in both the public and private financial sectors and have chosen a path in the public sector because it allows me to have a direct, positive impact on my community.”
Warn earned a B.S. in Accounting from Metropolitan State University of Denver, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and a Certified Local Government Finance Officer designation through the University of North Carolina School of Government.
Warn begins his role as CFO for Guilford County on February 13, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.