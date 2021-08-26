GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County is experiencing a record high amount of new homes being listed, but the listed homes are going under contract and selling faster than ever, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
There were 1,092 new home listings in Guilford County in June, 2021, which is nearly 20 percent more than both the 918 in June of last year the 924 listed in June of 2019.
But as soon as they’re listed, they’re selling.
It took just 12 days to sell a Guilford County home in June of 2021. That’s down nearly 70 percent from 38 days in June of last year and about 65 percent from 35 days in June of 2019.
And more homes are selling. 937 homes sold in Guilford County in June of 2021. That’s nearly 20 percent more than the 793 sold in June of last year and nearly 25 percent more than the 753 sold in June of 2019.
Heather Dodson, 2021 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, said that while homes are selling fast, a REALTOR® can always help find you a new home if you’re looking to buy.
