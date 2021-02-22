The new rates are $140 per day for certified teachers and $115 per day for non-certified staff
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) is looking for substitute teachers and raised the daily pay rate to the highest amount in the state to attract eligible candidates.
The substitute rate for certified teachers in GCS is now $140 per day. Substitutes who are non-certified will earn $115 per day. This equates to $17.50 and $14.37 per hour respectively.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security recently reported that nearly 30% of its workers have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. The North Carolina Department of Commerce states that as of December 2020 there were still more than 300,000 unemployed people in North Carolina.
To work as a substitute in GCS, candidates need a bachelor’s degree with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA or 48 semester hours of college coursework with at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA are required. A degree in education and state licensure are not required for substitute teachers in North Carolina.
Apply today by clicking here. If you have questions during the application process you can call our recruiting and staff team at 336-370-8318.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.