GREENSBORO, N.C. – The local real estate spring market is improving after declining due to the Guilford County stay-at-home order, which expired earlier this month.
The county’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order went into effect on March 27 and expired on April 17. Guilford County is now under the North Carolina state stay-at-home order, currently set to expire on May 8.
The market slowed down under the county’s order. There were 334 new home listings in Guilford County from March 28, 2020 to April 16, 2020, according to statistics from Triad MLS.
That’s down nearly 45 percent from the 605 listings for the same time period in 2019.
Also, in Guilford County, during the same time period, there were 304 homes sold, down about 24 percent from the 404 sold in the same time frame the previous year.
New pending sales were also down, with 299 pending from March 28 to April 16, down nearly 40 percent from the 495 during that same time in 2019.
But now that the Guilford County order has expired, the market is already making a comeback.
Since the county order was lifted, 303 new listings went on the market in Guilford County, as of April 29. That represents 90 percent of what was added during the shutdown in seven fewer days.
Also, the average sales price of a home in Guilford County increased by more than six percent, rising from about $231,000 to just over $246,000.
“Spring is a great time to list your home for sale especially now due to low inventory and low interest rates and improving demand. Sellers are seeing their home values holding steady.” said GRRA President Ray Alexander.
Greensboro Regional REALTORS® are currently going above and beyond to ensure the safety of their clients by hosting virtual open houses and following the CDC guidelines when showing property, including practicing social distancing, using hand santizer and wearing masks.
Contact the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association to further discuss details about the current real estate market or walk through a property.
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.