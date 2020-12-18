COUNTY LAYS OUT PLANS FOR LEADERSHIP TRANSITION
Guilford County - Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned Thursday, December 17, 2020, giving few details on his sudden departure after nearly 8 years in the manager’s position.
Lawing submitted his resignation during which was discussed during a closed session of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held Thursday evening in the Old Guilford County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St. Greensboro, NC.
Board Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said the resignation was accepted, effective immediately. Alston noted that as a long-standing practice the County rarely shares details on personnel matters in accordance with personnel confidentiality laws. Alston simply added that “Marty has been County Manager since 2013 and has carried Guilford County as far as he could during his tenure,” Alston said, “I thank him for his service to Guilford County and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Alston noted that after returning to open session the board voted to move forward with the hiring of previous Guilford County Budget Director, Michael Halford, to fill the vacancy left behind by Lawing. County staff were authorized to carry out the details of rehire of Mr. Halford. Halford brings 27 years of local government experience back to Guilford county. Halford was hired as Budget Director in November of 2005 and left to take a Deputy County Manger role in Gaston County in April of 2020.
Until Mr. Halford can assume the County’s top position, the Board voted assign the duties and authorities of the county manager position to Robin Keller; who currently serves as the Clerk to the Board.
Alston said the Board of Commissioners are very confident in Keller’s capability to serve as interim manager during the transition. “There is no one that knows the County better than Mrs. Keller. She will be pivotal in helping to insure a smooth transition.” Keller has worked for the County just shy of 19 years, working both in the County’s Human Resources Department and the County Attorney’s Office before being appointed to Clerk to Board and serving as a member of the County’s executive leadership team in 2014.
Photo Courtesy https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/
