Revolutionary Mental Health Delivery Model Reaches Milestone with Little Fanfare
Guilford County, NC - There were no tents, large crowds, or prepared speeches Friday morning as the first of two centers under construction for the Guilford County Behavioral Health Crisis Collaborative quietly reached a construction milestone.
The final steel beam of the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center was put into place Friday, May 1, 2020 at noon. Often referred to as a “topping-out ceremony,” these events are usually a time of great celebration.
While the timing of the COVID-19 Pandemic prevented a full-blown celebration, the weather was perfect Friday morning as small groups of County officials, donned in masks and practicing social distancing, took turns arriving onsite to sign the last structural beam before it was placed.
The new integrated mental health services project, which began in concept in 2017, is moving closer to completion. The future adult mental health urgent care center is located at 931 3rd Street in Greensboro and is the first of two 16 bed facility-based crisis centers - one for adults and the other for adolescents and children - to be built at the site. The $20 million adult center will offer comprehensive behavioral health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This has been a long and complex journey for the Guilford County Government collaborative with Cone Health and Sandhills Center (the local management entity and managed care organization serving Guilford County residents). Several County Commissioners, including Chairman of the Board Jeff Phillips were onsite to witness the beam placement. Chairman Phillips observed that “this truly is a remarkable project that I am grateful to be a part of. Providing high-quality care for those experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis is critical to the long term, overall health and wellbeing of our community. An extraordinary amount of work has been done and continues to be done behind the scenes to design and create this new behavioral healthcare model. It is very exciting to see the building take shape.”
This project will not only set Guilford County apart as a leader in supporting those in need of services; the concept represents a revolutionary approach for behavioral health care provision for the State of North Carolina. The Guilford Crisis Centers are designed to address both the behavioral and physical needs of those in crisis. Providing this vital targeted and specialized care will also reduce the burden on our local hospital emergency rooms.
County Commissioner At-Large, Kay Cashion, who has been a long-time advocate of Mental Health Services in Guilford County, shared that she is equally excited to see the facility taking shape. “Having served both on the Board of County Commissioners and the Sandhills Center Board of Directors, I couldn’t be happier about the progress. We have been working toward a one-stop shop concept for mental health and substance abuse treatment for many years. I am often asked for assistance by residents who have family members in crisis, and who just don’t know where to go for help. The Crisis centers will serve as a portal of entry for those in crisis and in need of comprehensive services.”
The Adult Behavioral Crisis Center is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and open to patient care in spring 2021.
