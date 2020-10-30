GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County Government has announced a grant program designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on non-profit agencies and organizations providing support to economic development, tourism and the economic recovery amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The objective of the program, which is currently underway, is to offer immediate financial assistance in the form of one-time grants of up to $50,000 to non-profit organizations whose primary mission is to support economic growth and development, private investment and attraction of visitors and tourists to Guilford County venues, attractions, events and businesses through a competitive grant review process.
The purpose of this grant program is to support non-profit agencies in their outreach efforts to cover expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which were not previously budgeted, and were (or will be) incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020).
The County has initially identified up to one million dollars in emergency relief funds to assist economic development and tourism organizations in our community that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The source of funding for this grant program is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package.
Eligibility requirements for the grant program include:
• Organization is a 501(c)3, 501(c)4, or 501(c)6 organization in good standing with the North Carolina Secretary of State
• Proposed program will benefit individuals living within the borders of Guilford County and is not intended for other counties in North Carolina.
• Organization physically located within the boundaries of Guilford County N.C.
• Organization is engaged in activities that are legal under the law.
• Organization can meet the program technical requirements including the ability to provide financial records to support the grant request and program validation. Technical requirements are providing a copy of your IRS Tax Exemption Determination letter and a budget for the use of the requested grant funds.
• Organizations, programs and services that support economic development and/or tourism activities as defined above.
• Organization has not applied for and received more than $50,000 in total from the Guilford CARES Small Business Assistance Program or the Guilford County Non-Profit Organization Grant Program.
• Organization was negatively impacted by COVID-19.
With a NC unemployment rate around 12.2%, providing resources for those in need is vital to the recovery efforts of the County. With roughly 600,000 residents, Guilford County met the 500,000+ population minimum requirement to qualify to receive tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to address the immediate health crisis and to help nonprofit agencies and small businesses through the CARES Act. In fact, Guilford County is one of only three NC counties to receive direct funds totaling $93.7 million dollars to help fund the County’s response efforts to the health crisis and provide economic support to small businesses and nonprofits.
Applicants for this grant program can find complete information including Frequently Asked Questions and the online application on the Guilford County main website at www.GuilfordCountyNC.gov.
