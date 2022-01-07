Guilford County Hotel Association Announces 2022 Board of Directors
Guilford County - The Guilford County Hotel Association has selected its Board of Directors for 2022. Tiffany Reynolds, General Manager of the Proximity Hotel, will serve as President of the Association. Megan Weathersbee, General Manager of the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, will serve as Vice President. Victor Jones, Owner of Royal Limousine, will serve as Treasurer, and Nikki Lee, General Manager of the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Greensboro Airport, will serve as Secretary.
Other Board Members are: Ann Allen, Director of Sales at the Greensboro High Point Airport Marriott; Ben Glowka, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel; Pamela Green, Director of Sales at the Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown; Mike Reynolds, General Manager of the O. Henry Hotel; Tushar Zaver, Vice President of Hotel Operations at CN Hotels; Henri Fourrier, President & CEO of the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Melody Burnett, President of Visit High Point.
The Guilford County Hotel Association is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and assist the lodging and hospitality industry in Guilford County. GCHA membership is comprised of hotels in Guilford County along with businesses with an interest in the hospitality industry.
