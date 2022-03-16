Guilford County Go Red for Women® Woman of Impact announced
American Heart Association drives local change in women’s heart health through a prominent Guilford community volunteer
GREENSBORO, NC, March 16, 2022 – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, announced Susan Fagg as the 2022 Woman of Impact for Guilford County.
Younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same. Woman of Impact is a select group of individuals across the country that take on the Go Red for Women movement for an 8- week initiative because of their passion and drive to increase awareness and make a difference in their community.
“I see the effects of heart disease everyday with my husband, Bill, and want to educate women on the importance of putting their health first, while modeling positive behavior for the rest of the family,” shared Susan Fagg, Rodan+Fields employee and the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Woman of Impact. “Go Red is very important to me. I’m a mother, woman’s advocate, and former fundraiser for several local organizations. I also pride myself on raising four daughters to be strong, thoughtful, and independent thinkers.”
Susan leads over one hundred women on her Rodan+Fields team, serves her community in varying capacities, and strongly believes in service to others.
As a Woman of Impact, Susan will participate in a variety of activities designed to drive mission impact and create a culture of health and health equity in Guilford County. She will help raise awareness of the no. 1 killer of women – cardiovascular disease.
Susan will also set a goal and work to raise funds for the American Heart Association by World Health Day, April 7, 2022. To donate click on this link: woman of impact website
With support from National Go Red for Women Sponsor CVS Health, and Guilford Go Red for Women Platform Sponsor Go-Forth Pest Control, this year’s Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Sedgefield Country Club. For more information, visit GuilfordNCGoRedLuncheon.Heart.org.
Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s signature movement to encouraged heart health awareness and harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease.
Cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives each year in the U.S. than all forms of cancer combined. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women.
###
About Go Red for Women®
The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 18 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
