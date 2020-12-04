GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Elections Department received a protest for the results of the County Commissioner District 4 race from incumbent, J. Alan Branson. Since the election has received a protest the results for that race cannot receive a certificate of election until it is resolved. Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Elections Director, issued the following statement on the protest and the procedure going forward.
“Protests are not common, but we do see them in close elections. (Commissioner) Branson, a Republican two-term incumbent, asked for a recount on Nov. 4 — the day after the election. At the time, unofficial results showed him behind Mary Beth Murphy, a Democrat, by only 18 votes. On Thurs., Nov. 19, the Board of Elections began its recount of the District 4 race which concluded Tues., Dec. 1. After that recount, unofficial results showed (Commissioner) Branson behind Murphy by just over 70 votes. The incumbent filed a protest with the Guilford County Board of Elections on Wed., Dec. 3 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at 11a.m.
Once a candidate is involved in a recount they get 24 hours after that recount to file a protest. The last time Guilford County has been involved in a similar situation was 2004 between Dr. Trudy Wade and John Parks.”
Mark Payne, Guilford County Attorney, issued the following statement.
“Under the provision of North Carolina’s Elections laws Chapter 163-182.15 of the North Carolina General Statutes when there is a protest of an election, that election cannot be certified until the protest matter is resolved. A candidate cannot take office until the election is certified.
Procedurally, the swearing in of Mrs. Mary Beth Murphy has been postponed and under N.C.G.S 128-7, the sitting incumbent J. Alan Branson will holdover in office until the newly elected candidate receives her certificate of election.”
