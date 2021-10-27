GUILFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS DECLARE
OCTOBER 2021 “NATIONAL ARTS AND HUMANITIES MONTH”
Greensboro, NC. – During its October meeting, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring October 2021 as “National Arts and Humanities Month,” further solidifying the importance of local artists in the economic recovery and vitality of the county.
“What you’re seeing as we emerge from the pandemic is the need for a new creative investment in the arts,” says Laura Way, President and CEO of ArtsGreensboro. “Investing in the arts is investing in a brighter tomorrow for our community.”
In passing the resolution, the Commissioners cited that the nation’s arts and culture sector is a $919 billion-dollar industry that supports more than 5 million jobs. The non-profit arts industry alone generates $166 million in economic activity annually, which supports 4.6 million jobs and generates $27 billion in government revenue.
“A strong and growing creative sector is the backbone to a vibrant community,” Way says. “Having artists and other creatives live and work in our community drives community and economic outcomes.”
To learn more about ArtsGreensboro’s drive for a new Creative Investment in the arts, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/new-creative-investment/.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org.
